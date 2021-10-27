Every NFL Team's Biggest Surprise of the 2021 NFL Season so Far

32 of 32

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

With Ryan Fitzpatrick still working his way back from a hip injury, the Washington Football Team has entrusted Taylor Heinicke with the starting role. The 28-year-old journeyman has done surprisingly well in his first extended stretch as a starter, especially when it comes to scrambling.

Heinicke has been difficult for defenders to stop once he gets into the open field, amassing 222 yards and a score across the 35 times he has taken off.

Head coach Ron Rivera believes Heinicke needs to refine the rest of his game and become more consistent in order to push Fitzpatrick for the job once the former starter is healthy (via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post):

There are a couple of things that when you watch some of the tape and you see some of the plays as they break down, you sit there and say, 'Wow, now I think he'll understand that he’s got to throw it this way'… Some of his inexperience is showing. But I think obviously he has the skill set that you’re looking for, he does have the ability to lead, but he's still young in terms of actual opportunities and experiences as a quarterback in the league so far.

Heinicke has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,658 yards and 10 touchdowns, but has thrown seven interceptions and taken nine sacks while fumbling once.

With Washington going just 2-4 in his starts, the team may not be patient enough to stick with the Old Dominion product once Fitzpatrick is back.

Regardless, the once unknown backup has flashed some surprising talent during this stretch and may get a look from another team down the line because of his elite mobility.