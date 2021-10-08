Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2021 NHL Season Begins

0 of 8

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It feels like the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup yesterday, but the start of the 2021-22 NHL season is already upon us like a ferocious forecheck from Ryan O'Reilly. Three months ago, the offseason appeared to be shaping up as one of the more eventful in recent memory.

That isn't the way things have shaken out, however.

Disgruntled stars remain in place in several cities, the Seattle Kraken did virtually nothing ahead of their expansion draft in late July and a static salary cap has made it difficult for contenders to shore up perceived weaknesses.

Sure, we got the Seth Jones trade. Duncan Keith was moved to the Edmonton Oilers. The Vancouver Canucks took a huge gamble in acquiring the ghost of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. These blockbusters arguably happened a year or two after they should have, though, toning down the fireworks they created.

We were promised a Jack Eichel trade, dagnabbit! Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade out of St. Louis in July. It looked like the Calgary Flames were ready to shake up their core.

These situations still remain largely unresolved and loom large over the opening of the campaign Tuesday.

As squads across the league start to figure out what they have, they're also beginning to come to terms with what they need to do moving forward. Injuries to key players could tip one or two trade dominos, while teams like the New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche could seek that one last piece to propel them toward an elusive Stanley Cup title.

Who could be on the move, and which teams have the capital to make it happen? Let's take a look.