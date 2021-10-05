MLB Playoffs 2021: Updated Odds, Predictions for AL, NL Wild Card Series

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Four of MLB's most storied franchises will take the field over the next two days in the American League and National League Wild Card Round.

In the AL, perhaps baseball's greatest rivalry is going to take center stage as the New York Yankees battle the Boston Red Sox. Boston held a slight 10-9 advantage in the season series, but the Yanks won the last six meetings.

In the NL, the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers are forced to play in a wild-card game despite racking up 106 wins during the regular season. They'll face off with the league's hottest team in the St. Louis Cardinals, who rode a recent 17-game winning streak to a playoff berth.

Let's check out all of the key details for both games and make predictions for the clubs that will advance to the Division Series.