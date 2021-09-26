Yankees' Aaron Judge Suffered Dislocated Finger Injury in Win Over Red Sox

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge dislocated his pinky finger sliding into second base during Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox, though the finger was able to be popped back into place.

"We'll see," manager Aaron Boone told reporters of the injury. "He was able to pop it back. Hopefully we're all right moving forward."

Judge played a key role in the win, as he hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the eighth inning.

He later scored on a two-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton.

Durability has been a concern at times for the 29-year-old throughout his career. He appeared in just 28 games during the shortened 2020 campaign after playing 102 in 2019 and 112 in 2018.

When healthy, he is one of the anchors of the New York lineup and among the league's best power hitters. He launched 52 home runs as the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year and hit 27 long balls in back-to-back years despite the amount of games he missed in 2018 and 2019.

Judge is hitting .284 with a .903 OPS, piling up 36 home runs and 92 RBI this year for the Bronx Bombers.

With Judge being able to remain in the game, it's not clear if he will have to miss any time. The Yankees could turn to Joey Gallo, Brett Gardner and Tyler Wade in the outfield with Stanton at designated hitter if Judge is sidelined at all.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Losing Judge for any period of time would be a tough blow as New York looks to secure a playoff spot. The Yankees (89-67) currently hold a one-game lead over the Red Sox (88-68) for the top American League Wild Card Spot and sit two games clear of the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69), who are on the outside looking in, as well.