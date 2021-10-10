Giants' Saquon Barkley Carted Off vs. Cowboys with Ankle Injury, Ruled Out

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants ruled him out for the rest of the game.

There was some concern during the preseason about whether or not Barkley would be available when the regular season began. He was recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2020 season in Week 2.

Barkley's first practice with the team was on Aug. 9. The 24-year-old made it through camp without any setbacks and was in the lineup for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, albeit on a limited basis. He did play over 80 percent of the team's snaps in each of their next two games.

The Giants need Barkley to play at the level he did in his first two seasons. He averaged 1,735 yards from scrimmage and 11.5 total touchdowns on 310.5 total touches from 2018-19.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has yet to establish himself as a solid starter in the NFL, and a productive all-purpose running back like Barkley could take a lot of pressure off him.

Until Barkley is able to return, the Giants will turn to Devontae Booker as their primary running back.