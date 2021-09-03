Fantasy Football 2021: Latest Mock Draft Strategy and Funny Team Names

3 of 5

Nailing the early rounds of your fantasy draft is important. Players taken in the first three or four rounds are generally going to form the core of your fantasy team, and you should be looking for consistency here.

With a few exceptions, you'll want to target running backs and No. 1 wide receivers. These are the players who are going to see a heavy workload weekly and who are only going to come out of your starting lineup during the bye week.

Backs should take precedence, especially those who have PPR value. A workhorse runner like Nick Chubb or Derrick Henry is still worth a first-round pick because of their workload and their floor. However, neither player is particularly active in the passing game—Henry had 19 receptions in 2020, while Chubb had 16—but neither is going to disappoint when healthy.

Dual-threat backs like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara should be at the top of your list in PPR formats, however.

Wide receivers also carry more value in PPR formats, and a handful are worthy of first-round picks. Think target-dominant pass-catchers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins.

While rookies like Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle are tempting, managers must know that there is risk involved in drafting them early. Rookies can be undervalued on draft day—Justin Jefferson finished with 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie last year—but they're also completely unproven.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, for example, was the first receiver taken in 2020 and only finished with 452 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This doesn't mean you should avoid rookies entirely in the early rounds, but you should have a plan. Pairing a risk-reward player with a high-floor option is a good start.

The exceptions in the early rounds are your elite tight ends—Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle—and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes' floor—he passed for at least 200 yards and a touchdown in every single start last season—places him in a quarterback class of his own. There's a wide second-tier of quarterbacks, though, so there's little reason to grab a Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson too early.

Kelce, Waller and Kittle, meanwhile, serve as de facto No. 1 receivers in their respective offenses and should be valued as such.

Ideally, though, you should try to come away from the first four rounds with at least two running backs and one wideout.