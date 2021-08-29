Fantasy Football 2021: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names

3 of 3

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

8. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Dynasty startup drafts are likely to begin the same way that most fantasy drafts in 2021 have: McCaffrey going No. 1 overall. Not only is the Panthers running back the projected top fantasy player heading into the season, but he's also still just 25, so there's a ton of potential value with him.

McCaffrey is coming off a 2020 season in which he was limited to three games because of injuries. And that could be a bit of a concern, especially in a dynasty league, in which you want players who are consistently healthy and won't have issues every year.

However, last year may end up being an anomaly for McCaffrey. He had never missed a game through his first three NFL seasons, and now that he's healthy again, he could be on the field a lot for Carolina this year, just like he was from 2017-19.

And when McCaffrey is on the field, he's heavily involved in both the running and passing games. That's what helps him put up such big fantasy numbers, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

After McCaffrey gets picked, things will go a bit differently in the rest of the first round than in redraft leagues. Taylor and Jefferson are much more valuable in dynasty leagues, as both are entering their second NFL seasons and have long careers ahead of them.

Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games for the Colts last season, while Jefferson had 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Vikings. These two could be stars in the league for the next decade and potentially more, making them worthy of top-five picks in dynasty startup drafts.

Still, running backs and wide receivers are going to come off the board quickly in these types of drafts, just like you would normally see in standard leagues. These positions are the most valuable, and that doesn't change in dynasty. In fact, they may be even more important.

If you build a dynasty roster with several young starting running backs, you could be set for years to come. It'll be easier to find quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on the waiver wire throughout a season, and those are positions where rookies typically start earlier in their careers.

In this mock, more WRs were selected in the first round than you'd typically see in a standard redraft league. But these players are so young that it's hard to pass them up in favor of a top-tier running back who is considerably older.

One of the most important strategies in dynasty leagues? Have fun, just like in standard redraft leagues. Fantasy football is one of the best parts of the NFL season, and the more into it you are, the better chance you'll have of building a successful roster and making it to the playoffs.