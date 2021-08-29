2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat SheetAugust 29, 2021
If your fantasy football league hasn't yet held its draft, it has to be coming up soon. That's because the start of the 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching, as the opener will be played Sept. 9, which is only 11 days away.
There's one big advantage to having a fantasy football draft after the preseason is over: injury knowledge. If you had a draft earlier in the month, then it's possible you've already lost players to substantial injuries (such as Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne Jr.).
Even though you're likely aware of which players are dealing with injuries, it's still important to get in some late-minute preparation. You never want to go into a draft without strategies, otherwise things could quickly fall apart when your initial targets come off the board.
Here's a look at a two-round mock draft (from the FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator), followed by some strategy tips to keep in mind when drafting your team this year.
2-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
15. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
17. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
18. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
21. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
22. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
23. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
24. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Try to Land a Strong RB Duo Early
There's a limited number of bell-cow running backs in the NFL. These are RBs who are the clear No. 1 option out of the backfield on their teams who don't have to split carries with other backs and potentially lose touches, which also lowers fantasy value.
If you miss out on a star quarterback, top wide receivers or a solid tight end, you'll be able to find strong replacements on the waiver wire throughout the season. It will be much more difficult to find starting-caliber running backs, though, especially if there aren't injuries that create opportunities for others.
That's why it's important to draft two lead running backs who you can plug into your lineup and rely on to put up consistently strong numbers throughout the season. This means you should come away from the first three rounds with two RBs, potentially even taking one in each of the first two rounds.
More running backs will be drafted than any other position in the first round. After that, you can still get a second solid RB when the order snakes back around in the second. For example, if you draft Alvin Kamara at No. 4, you could potentially get somebody like Joe Mixon at No. 21.
Of course, how effective this strategy is will depend on where you draft. Still, be mindful of how many clear No. 1 running backs are on the board early and don't get stuck with a committee RB in one of your starting spots by the end of the draft.
Keep an Eye out for Potential Breakout WRs
In the early rounds, fantasy managers can come away with proven star wide receivers. And it will be important to pick up one or two of them at that time. However, you're going to need to build a lot of WR depth throughout your roster.
Fortunately, there's a ton of talent available at the position this year. Among the wide receivers who will still be available in the middle rounds are several second-year players who seem like they could be on the cusps of breaking out in 2021.
These second-year WRs all have average draft positions in the sixth round or later in points-per-reception leagues (per Fantasy Football Calculator): the Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (sixth), the Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. (eighth), the Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. (10th) and the Raiders' Henry Ruggs III (11th).
Considering these wide receivers weren't consistent fantasy options as rookie last year, they're risky plays to begin 2021. But there's the potential for all of them to take big steps forward, and if that happens, they could end up among the top fantasy WRs of the season.
So these are high-risk, high-reward players who you likely want to be targeting in the middle rounds.
Take Lance as Your 2nd QB Late in Draft
Sometimes, the best strategy is to draft only one quarterback in order to build depth at other positions. That isn't the case this year. No matter who you pick as your starting QB, there's one player who you should be targeting late to add to your bench: 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance.
At this point, it's not even known how much Lance will play early in the season. San Francisco hasn't announced whether he or Jimmy Garoppolo will be its starter, but both have still been splitting time with the first team late in the preseason and head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that Lance will get playing time in some way in 2021 (h/t NFL.com's Chase Goodbread).
Whenever Lance assumes the starting job (which is likely to happen at some point this season), he likely will immediately become worth plugging into fantasy lineups. There are a lot of playmakers on the 49ers' offense, while Lance's mobility will make him an intriguing fantasy option.
In some leagues, Lance won't get drafted. That will set up a mad dash to the waiver wire when he eventually becomes the San Francisco's starter. Keep that from happening by drafting Lance and stashing him on your bench.
Then, you'll either have a starting-worthy QB to plug in later, or you could potentially use him as a trade chip once you know what other positions you'll need to upgrade down the line.