2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

There's a limited number of bell-cow running backs in the NFL. These are RBs who are the clear No. 1 option out of the backfield on their teams who don't have to split carries with other backs and potentially lose touches, which also lowers fantasy value.

If you miss out on a star quarterback, top wide receivers or a solid tight end, you'll be able to find strong replacements on the waiver wire throughout the season. It will be much more difficult to find starting-caliber running backs, though, especially if there aren't injuries that create opportunities for others.

That's why it's important to draft two lead running backs who you can plug into your lineup and rely on to put up consistently strong numbers throughout the season. This means you should come away from the first three rounds with two RBs, potentially even taking one in each of the first two rounds.

More running backs will be drafted than any other position in the first round. After that, you can still get a second solid RB when the order snakes back around in the second. For example, if you draft Alvin Kamara at No. 4, you could potentially get somebody like Joe Mixon at No. 21.

Of course, how effective this strategy is will depend on where you draft. Still, be mindful of how many clear No. 1 running backs are on the board early and don't get stuck with a committee RB in one of your starting spots by the end of the draft.