Dear Abbey: The Hottest Hot Takes Entering the 2021-22 NHL Season

The Leafs will win two rounds and make it out of the daunting Atlantic Division.

Auston Matthews will request a trade by the end of the season, and he'll get it.

These two conflicting statements seem to indicate that fans are still scarred from last season…and several others that came before it. The Toronto Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004. There was so much anger and frustration after the Leafs blew a 3-1 series lead to the Montreal Canadiens last season we could feel it down here in the States.

Is Matthews just as angry as fans? Is he angry enough to want a trade? Is he angry enough to want his longtime linemate, Mitchell Marner, traded?

Probably not. Speaking at the NHL Media Tour at Toronto's Hotel X on Thursday, Matthews and Marner said they believe in the team in its current state.

"I think every team's got to go through it," Matthews told Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. "The best teams, it's almost like they just set aside personal pride. You set it aside, and it's all about whatever it takes. And that's not to say that we don't have that—I just think that if we want to get to like the best version of ourselves and the best version of this team, that's a part of it."

Stranger things have happened, but Matthews' salary-cap hit of $11.6 million in each of the next three seasons would be a lot for any team to take on unless Toronto retains salary. His hometown Arizona Coyotes have enough space, but they're in the midst of a rebuild, and I don't see them trying to grab one of the best players in hockey at this stage.

The New Jersey Devils have more than enough cap space, but they probably don't have the prospect capital to make it work, unless they are willing to part with a Hughes brother or two. I don't see that happening, considering the Devils value center Jack and his younger brother, Michigan defenseman Luke, highly. The hope is that Jack turns into a top center like Matthews.

All signs point to this being the year the Leafs finally get out of the first round. It won't be easy in the Atlantic Division, and a lot of things will have to go right. The blue-line group isn't the strongest in the division, so Toronto will be relying on players like Rasmus Sandin to take big steps. Goalie Jack Campbell will have to play like he did last year, when he recorded a .921 save percentage.

The Leafs may not lift the Cup, though it's certainly possible, but this should be the year they finally lift that curse.