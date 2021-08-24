Fantasy Football Picks 2021: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Rankings and Advice

3 of 3

The most important thing to remember for draft night also ranks among the most obvious. Know your league format—inside and out.

If you play in a two-quarterback league or even one that rewards six points for passing touchdowns instead of four, then you can bump that position up the draft board. Mahomes should be the first overall pick in a two-quarterback league. In a standard setup, he might not go in the first two rounds.

Does your league reward a full point, a half-point or no points per reception? Adjust your values on receivers and pass-catching running backs accordingly. Is this a redraft league, or do you use a dynasty or keeper format? If it's the latter, you can either pay premiums for youth and potential or target undervalued older players for a quick chance to contend.

From there, always be conscious of your roster construction. Know which positions you have covered and which you still need to address. Also, pay attention to those bye weeks. Spread out the byes as best you can to avoid a mid-season scramble to the waiver wire that might force you to drop players you want to keep around.

Have a plan for your first few picks, but be willing to pivot away from it if the draft board moves in unexpected directions. If there are early runs at position groups, you might need to bite the bullet and get in on the action, even if it means reaching higher than you planned. Saying that, if you have some deep sleepers you like at the position, consider snatching up the best values at other spots and circling back to that position later.

Finally, get your homework done ahead of time. You should be preparing for drafts right now—and since you're reading this, you are—and taking full advantage of the resources available. Digest all the rankings and analysis you can handle, then get some real-time practice in mock drafts to add in the human element you'll encounter at your actual draft.