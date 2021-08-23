Fantasy Football 2021: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 2

2 of 3

At this point of mock draft season, there might be millions of mocks floating around the interwebs—and that only feels like a slight exaggeration. Perhaps that's why experts are getting more funky with their formats, as the CBS Sports crew also went the two-quarterback route, this time with a 12-teamer that awarded a point per reception and six points for passing touchdowns.

The result was a quarterback frenzy that almost made the ESPN crew seem bearish about the league's marquee position. Six different quarterbacks went in the first round, and 13 were taken inside the first three rounds.

Trevor Lawrence led all rookie quarterbacks as the second pick of the fourth round (No. 38). Fields went next as the third pick of the fifth round (No. 51). Lance went early in round six (No. 63), though this was another mock held between the first and second weeks of the preseason. Zack Wilson was the final pick of the eighth round (No. 96). Mac Jones opened the 10th round (No. 109).

If this is your preferred format, then you arguably can't go too early at quarterback. And if you're bullish about a first-year player at the position, you might need to use one of your first five or six picks to get him.