Predicting the Next Wave of Breakout NBA Stars

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Few NBA discussions are as garbled by inexactness as the search for the next dose of breakout stars.

How do we define "breakout?" How do we interpret "star?" Do age and experience cutoffs matter? How are they determined? Who died and made me Keeper of Breakout Star criteria?

All of these fair questions, and they remain without clear answers. Subjectivity is bound to creep into every breakout-star scavenger hunt. And you know what? That's fine.

Cobbling together criteria at all, as arbitrary as it may seem, at least lends itself to an air of uniformity. For our purposes, that will mean limiting the breakout-star prowl to players who are entering their age-24-or-younger seasons, have no more than four years experience (including 2021-22) and have yet to receive an All-Star nod.

Following this set of guidelines does a nice job juggling the predictive element of our exercise while largely containing the number of "Well, duh" candidates. Even if every inclusion is obviously on the star track, their ultimate arrival remains a point of debate. For each player, we are effectively saying "This dude will begin gaining traction in All-Star conversations next season, even if they're not actually selected to the exhibition."

De'Aron Fox, who is entering his fifth year at age 24, is the only potentially deserving candidate who gets the default boot. But he just wrapped up a season in which he averaged 25.2 points and 7.2 assists while honing his step-back jumper and calm-but-also-the-storm pace of play. His breakout is more complete than ongoing.

This space is reserved for those with higher-variance outcomes, less-established sample sizes and more question marks. Opportunity also factors into this equation. Some, for example, will have RJ Barrett slotted into one of these five spots. But the New York Knicks revamped their offensive pecking order in such a way that his growth and volume will be capped relative to last season. Players projected to have greater influence over their team's mode of operations curry favor over options like him.