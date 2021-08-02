Celtics Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Evan Fournier, Jeff Green & Rudy Gay

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics' new president of operations Brad Stevens didn't waste any time in making roster moves this summer.

Not long after the season was over, the Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reacquired Al Horford.

Then last week, they traded Tristan Thompson and Moses Brown to the Atlanta Hawks for Kris Dunn and Bruno Fernando and Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks.

With a number of expiring contracts on hand, it looks as though Stevens still has quite a few deals in mind with the NBA free agency period starting Monday, August 2 at 6 p.m.

These are some bold moves by Stevens, but Jayson Tatum has confidence that he knows what he's doing.

"I trust Brad. He'll figure it out," Tatum told John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal.

Tatum's buy in is crucial, because he and Jayden Brown are the franchise cornerstones and they are entering their prime.

Stevens can ill afford to make the wrong moves as he rounds out the roster around his two best players.

“With regards to what we want to add to our team, it’s pretty consistent,” Stevens told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. "We need to be mindful of our near- and long-term views, and at the same time add hopefully an edge and some experience to our team. When I say experience, I mean just the savvy of someone who has been through it before that will help everybody around our guys better. That’s an important thing for our team as we move forward. The fit is important, what people bring to the table from those attributes is important. That’s what we’re looking at."