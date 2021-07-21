Surprising NBA Trades That Could Actually Happen

1 of 4

San Antonio Spurs receive: Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Devin Vassell

If the Sixers can't find the "All-Star-caliber player" they're reportedly seeking in a Ben Simmons swap, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, it will put a fascinating spin on the trade talks. Could they really bring him back after Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers singled him out in the wake of their second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks? Or might Philly prove willing to lower its asking price?

The Spurs should hope it's the former. They're looking for a way out of the NBA's midsection, a desire that has made Dejounte Murray and Derrick White "gettable," per The Athletic's Zach Harper. San Antonio might see centerpiece potential in Simmons and trust its famed developmental program—especially legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland—to bring the best out of 2016's top pick.

Assuming San Antonio moves on from veterans DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay in free agency, there wouldn't be a lot left in the Alamo City around Simmons. But that might be a good thing. His unique combo of defensive versatility, premier playmaking and severe shooting limitations could require an entire roster be tailored to his skills.

That's a lot of work, perhaps more than 72-year-old coach Gregg Popovich is willing to stomach. But if it's in the best interest of the franchise's future, that should be enough to get the skipper's approval.

While Philly would be moving forward as a one-star squad, the whole could wind up greater than the present sum of its parts.

Murray is a brilliant defender who can find shots for his teammates, and while he has his own issues from distance (career 33.2 percent), at least he'll look at the basket from there (3.0 attempts per outing in 2020-21). White does a little of everything at both ends of the floor. Devin Vassell has obvious three-and-D abilities, plus the potential to add some off-the-dribble offense to the mix.

Sixers fans probably won't love this package, because they're losing the best player and not bringing back a household name. But if the incoming trio proves a better complement to Joel Embiid than Simmons has been, Philly fans could eventually get behind this.