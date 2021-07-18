NFL Teams Getting Overlooked Heading into 2021 Season

1 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It seems like an online hobby to dunk on the Minnesota Vikings for things such as Kirk Cousins' two-year, $66 million contract extension.

But we're still talking about a squad that has made the playoffs out of the NFC North in two of the last four seasons, winning double-digit games and nabbing a postseason victory in both instances.

That makes it a little strange to see oddsmakers hit the Vikings with bottom-12 Super Bowl odds (+5000; bet $100 to win $5,000). Cousins completed 67.6 percent of his passes last year and tossed 35 touchdowns, and the Vikings went big with Christian Darrisaw in the first round to address an offensive line that allowed 39 sacks.

Around Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook ran for 1,557 yards and 16 scores on a 5.0 per-carry average, and Justin Jefferson put up 1,400 yards receiving, while Adam Thielen scored 14 times through the air.

Minnesota even attempted to rebuild its 27th-ranked defense, signing corner Patrick Peterson and defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Dalvin Tomlinson. In all, it added 16 defenders via free agency and the draft, and it will get Anthony Barr (torn pec), Danielle Hunter (herniated disk in neck) and Michael Pierce (opt out) back after lost seasons.

None of this even mentions the strife between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, arguably the biggest divisional threat to the Vikings. After winning seven games last year, Cousins and Co. could be right back to duking it out in the playoffs.