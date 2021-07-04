Wimbledon 2021: Predicting Men and Women's Finals Before Week 2

2 of 3

Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Djokovic came to Wimbledon as the favorite, and it comes as no surprise that he's won his first three matches of the tournament with relative ease. He surprisingly lost the first set of his first-round matchup to Jack Draper, but he hasn't dropped a set since.

Although things are about to get more difficult for Djokovic—he faces his first seeded opponent (Cristian Garin) in Round of 16 play on Monday—there's no signs of the 34-year-old slowing down anytime soon. And after winning the first two Grand Slam events of 2021, Djokovic's dominant year has a strong chance to continue.

Djokovic should have no trouble reaching the Wimbledon final. He may drop a set or two at some point during his next three matches, such as his likely quarterfinal matchup with Andrey Rublev. But there are no serious threats to knock off Djokovic before he has a chance to play for the championship.

Who will Djokovic face when he gets there? The other side of the bracket features four of the top seven players in Medvedev, Federer, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini. While any of them could reach the final, one of those names stands out from the rest: Federer.

A record eight-time Wimbledon champion, Federer overcame some adversity in the first round. He was heading to a fifth set with Adrian Mannarino, who then retired with a knee injury. Federer has since dropped only one set in his past two wins.

Federer hasn't played his best yet, but after his third-round match, he told reporters "I definitely feel like I've gotten my rhythm now, at this point." That's a scary thing for his upcoming opponents.

Time may be running out for Federer, who turns 40 on August 8, to win again at Wimbledon. And he's going to have a chance to do so. However, he's going to come up short.

Djokovic is just about unbeatable during his current run, and he's had plenty of recent success against Federer, winning five of their past six meetings. Djokovic will win again to earn his 20th career Grand Slam title, tying the all-time men's singles record held by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Prediction: Djokovic beats Federer in final.