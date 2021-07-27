Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Passes Browns Physical After ACL Injury, Avoids PUP List

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly passed his physical Tuesday after suffering a torn left ACL last season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the fact that Beckham passed his physical means he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp Friday.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including last season, when the torn ACL limited him to seven games.

Beckham also missed 12 games in 2017 with the New York Giants due to a fractured ankle, and he entered 2021 having missed time in five of his seven NFL seasons.

The Giants selected the LSU product with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the league.

Beckham was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. He finished with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of those campaigns as well.

However, he hasn't quite been the same player since the ankle injury that caused him to miss most of the 2017 season.

He did manage back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019, but his per-season average across those two seasons was 76 receptions for 1,044 yards and five touchdowns—well below what he produced from 2014 to '16 (96 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns).

Beckham was traded from the Giants to the Browns prior to the 2019 season, as Cleveland hoped he could be the ideal deep-threat complement to slot receiver Jarvis Landry.

OBJ has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the Browns, but he is still trying to fully recapture the magic he displayed in New York.

Provided Beckham is healthy enough to play at the start of the 2021 regular season on Sept. 12, he figures to be one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's top weapons and a key figure in taking the top off the defense and opening things up for running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.