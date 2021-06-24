Ranking the Top 5 Cornerback Tandems Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

0 of 5

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

NFL teams without a consistent pass rush must rely on back-end defenders to maintain tight coverage for extended periods. That's not ideal, though some cornerbacks can handle the added responsibility.

The best cornerbacks in today's game can shut down one side of the field, limit star receivers in one-on-one situations and force turnovers.

Some of the top cover men will rack up interceptions, but don't get caught on that statistic. Pay attention to pass breakups, allowed completion percentages, allowed passer ratings and yards surrendered per reception for a complete assessment.

Using the statistical criteria above, we'll rank the top five cornerback tandems, focusing on players who line up mostly on the boundary since the nickelback has a different role. Pro Bowl and All-Pro seasons will also impact the selection order.