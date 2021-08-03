Report: Spencer Dinwiddie, Wizards Nearing 3-Year, $60M Contract in Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards and guard Spencer Dinwiddie are close to agreeing to a contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the deal would be for three years and worth around $60 million.

Dinwiddie spent the past five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, developing from a castoff second-round pick to a rock-solid NBA starting guard. He put up a career-best 20.6 points and 6.8 assists during the 2019-20 season, taking a starring role with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant out of the lineup.

A partially torn ACL cost Dinwiddie all but three games last season, but he opted to decline his $12.3 million option for 2021-22 and enter unrestricted free agency.

"If Brooklyn wants to use my Bird Rights and sign me, I'd be thankful to be back and be able to go and try to win, hopefully, a second championship," Dinwiddie told Forbes in May. "And if not, then as an unrestricted free agent you can kinda choose where you wanna go. It's an interesting situation to be in."

The Nets fell short of Dinwiddie's championship goal last season, and he did not have to wait long to garner interest on the open market.

It would be interesting to see how Dinwiddie fares in Washington. He clearly sees himself as a starting point guard, though evidence suggests he's better as an elite backup than a lead guard role.

The opportunity to start in Brooklyn dried up once the Nets acquired James Harden to pair with Irving and Durant, so Dinwiddie's return never made much sense.