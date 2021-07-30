Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Leaves Game vs. Rockies with Apparent Shoulder Injury

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered an apparent left shoulder injury Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Tatis went down near third base in the bottom of the first inning after trying to advance from second on an error. He was 1-for-1 before exiting and was replaced by Ha-Seong Kim.

The MVP candidate has dealt with a shoulder issue for much of the 2021 season. He went on the injured list after being hurt in spring training and then reinjured the shoulder in June.

It's likely Tatis will be dealing with some level of shoulder discomfort throughout the season. He's managed to continue brilliant play despite being at less than 100 percent, slashing .292/.373/.651 with 31 home runs, 70 runs batted in and 23 steals.

Ha-Seong Kim will likely get work at shortstop with Tatis out of the lineup.