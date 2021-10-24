Zach Wilson out for Jets vs. Patriots After Suffering Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots after suffering a knee injury, per the team.

Any injury to the 22-year-old is unsettling for the Jets. After all, they made him their franchise quarterback when they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft and are counting on him to help turn the team around in the immediate future.

Wilson had completed 57.3 percent of his passes coming into Sunday's game for 1,117 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions during his rookie campaign.

He dazzled in his final season at BYU in 2020 and completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also showed off his running ability with 10 touchdowns on the ground and was appealing enough for New York to pick him even though Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones were still available.

The Jets inserted backup Mike White into Sunday's game, and he would be the presumed starter if Wilson is forced to miss additional time.

White entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but entered the 2021 campaign having never attempted a regular-season pass.