Floyd Mayweather Next Fight: Best Opponents After Exhibition vs. Logan Paul

With all of the factors at play, this probably makes the most sense.

Mayweather already confronted Jake Paul at a press conference for Sunday's fight, with Paul snatching Mayweather's hat to spark a minor fracas.

Logan Paul denied his brother was attempting to manufacture any animosity between the two camps.

"That s--t just got personal by default," Logan said to TMZ Sports. "It was supposed to be, like, a cute little press conference—come together, get people excited for the fight. Now people talking about killing people! What the f--k?!"

According to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Jake's first-round TKO of Ben Askren in April eclipsed one million pay-per-view buys and may have wound up with a final number between 1.2 and 1.6 million. The 24-year-old is a bankable star, so he and Mayweather could generate a lot of money together.

Jake is focused on his fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley right now. Especially if he comes out victorious there, taking on Mayweather is a natural next step.