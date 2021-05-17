NHL Playoffs 2021: Dates, Live-Stream Schedule and Stanley Cup Bracket

3 of 4

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara signed a one-year deal with Washington in December after spending more than a decade with the Bruins. As fate would have it, the 44-year-old drew his former team in the opening round of the playoffs.

"It's one of those stories that when everything happened at the start of the year, you thought something like this could happen based on the way we were set up in the division," Washington assistant coach Kevin McCarthy said, per The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir. "And here we are, some 120 or so days later, and it is coming to fruition."

Chara's knowledge of Boston's roster and strategy should serve the Caps well during the opening series. He first joined the Bruins back in 2006 and hadn't played for a different NHL franchise until joining the Capitals. Bruins like Charlie McAvoy aren't going to get sentimental about facing their former teammate.

"Obviously, we have a special bond, but this is the Bruins vs. the Capitals, and that's really it," McAvoy said, per Logan Mullen of NESN.

While Chara didn't score during Saturday's overtime win, he did notch an assist against Boston back on May 11.