Kyrie Irving Ruled out for Nets vs. Bucks with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks and will miss the remainder of the contest, the team announced.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter as Irving hit the floor after going up for a layup in the paint.

With the guard in obvious pain, players and fans around the league quickly took to social media to wish the Duke alum well.

(Warning: NSFW language)

Irving, 29, averaged 26.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 54 games for the Nets, who went 48-24 and finished second in the Eastern Conference during the 2020-21 regular season. He tallied 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes before getting helped back to the locker room.

Brooklyn entered Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead as it attempts to put the Bucks on the brink of elimination before returning to Barclays Center for Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Nets enjoyed the benefits of their new Big Three featuring Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant, but all three players missed long stretches of the season because of injury, COVID-19 protocols and/or personal reasons.

Still, the Nets finished near the top of the East in part because of Irving, who was sensational this season and earned his seventh All-Star appearance.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nets will be without Irving in addition to Harden, who is out with a hamstring injury, which likely means Bruce Brown will step into the starting lineup at shooting guard. Point guard Mike James may also see more time off the bench.