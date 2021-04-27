Jaguars Rumors: Jacksonville Eyeing 'Immediate Impact Players' at No. 25, No. 33

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to add "immediate impact players" with the Nos. 25, 33, 45 and 65 selections in the 2021 NFL draft, James Palmer of NFL Network said Tuesday in a segment with Patrick Claybon.

Palmer added that it appears the Jags aren't looking to trade up and that a deal back "a couple of spots" is more likely.

Jacksonville is all but certain to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick Thursday.

The intrigue in Duval County will start late in the first round with pick No. 25, when the Jags can take a variety of routes. They own 10 selections in all.

The Jags are coming off a 1-15 season, and a new regime is in charge, led by general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Urban Meyer.

Jacksonville has plenty of draft capital to work with to improve a team that finished 30th in scoring offense and 31st in scoring defense. Naturally, a season like that brings about a lot of needs.

Of note, the Draft Network listed quarterback, offensive tackle, wide receiver and safety as the team's primary needs. Pro Football Focus also listed safety and offensive tackle in addition to tight end.

If the NFL Mock Draft Database big board is any indication, options at the back end of the first round and the beginning of the second could include offensive tackles Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) and Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame). At safety, TCU's Trevon Moehrig-Woodard might be a fit.

The wide receiver class is loaded, and the Jags could be in position to select Florida's Kadarius Toney, LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr., Ole Miss' Elijah Moore or Purdue's Rondale Moore.

Any of those players could start in Week 1. We'll soon find out which direction Jacksonville goes.