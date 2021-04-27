2021 B/R App NFL Community Mock Draft

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

It's just about go time, folks.

In a couple of days, representatives of all 32 NFL teams will gather in Cleveland for the 2021 draft. Starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars and ending with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will endeavor to fill needs and add difference-makers by sorting through the best prospects.

We know with a significant level of certainty that the Jaguars will draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And that at least two more signal-callers will follow him off the board in short order. But for everything we know, there are two things we don't, and as is the case every year, the first round will no doubt contain a few surprises.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there have been hundreds of mock drafts as pundits try to forecast how it will play out. Quite a few have been published here at Bleacher Report.

This time, however, we took a different path. Fans of each team were asked on the Bleacher Report app to vote how they think the first round will unfold Thursday. Then we gathered our NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport and asked them to grade the selections.

Based on most of those grades, the fans acquitted themselves very well.