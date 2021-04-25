Ranking the Top 5 Candidates to Be the Kraken's Head Coach

0 of 5

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Kraken will make their NHL debut in 2021-22. Their roster will take shape during the expansion draft slated for July 21.

Who will become the Kraken's head coach during their inaugural season and beyond remains a mystery. General manager Ron Francis was coy about that decision during an April 14 Zoom meeting with the media. He said his intention remains to make that hiring by "the end of the second quarter of this year," which is late June.

Francis also said his preference is for candidates with NHL coaching experience. That's because of how quickly the coach will have to bring everyone together before the season begins in October.

The Kraken GM could have his eye on unemployed coaches or perhaps one or two working for other NHL teams. He will need permission to speak to anyone under contract with other clubs.

Here's a look at the top five candidates to become the Kraken's head coach. NHL experience and coaching records factored into this compilation.