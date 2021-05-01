    LaMelo Ball to Return from Wrist Injury for Hornets vs. Pistons

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2021
    Alerted 27m ago in the B/R App

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will be back in the lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, head coach James Borrego told reporters. 

    It will mark Ball's first appearance since March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    The Rookie of the Year candidate played the first 41 games of the season before suffering a fractured right wrist.

    Ball has been sensational for the Hornets, who selected him third in the 2020 NBA draft. He's averaged 15.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting (37.5 percent on three-pointers) with 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

    The 19-year-old is a big reason why Charlotte has vastly improved from last year's 23-42 record. Its 30-32 mark ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference, which would put the Hornets in the play-in tournament.

    Charlotte has 10 games remaining in the regular season to solidify its standing in the postseason race. Ball's return will go a long way toward helping the team make a move.

