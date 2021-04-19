Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of Latest Buzz from 2021 NFL Draft's Lying Season

0 of 8

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Truth can sometimes be stranger than fiction when it comes to the NFL draft.

The New York Jets drafting a quarterback No. 2 overall just three years after taking Sam Darnold No. 3 overall? Yep, it's poised to happen because the Jets have already traded the aforementioned Darnold.

Of course, not every potential selection is so easy to predict—and to be fair, we don't know exactly which quarterback the Jets will take. Things are made all the more difficult by the fact that NFL teams rarely spew the truth in the weeks leading up to selection weekend.

Here, we'll attempt to cut through the smoke surrounding the latest predraft rumors, examining some of the latest buzz and sorting the gossip into "fact" or "fiction" breakdowns.