    Angels' Anthony Rendon Placed on IL with Knee Injury: MRI Shows 'No Issues'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 6, 2021
    Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) is short of catching a throw to third from relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Chicago White Sox' Nick Madrigal scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the injured list with a left knee contusion, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

    DiGiovanna noted an MRI showed no issues.

    Rendon also missed time earlier this season with a groin injury but returned April 26. He exited Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after fouling a ball off his left knee, which led to this latest injury.

    The third baseman joined the Angels after his breakout campaign in 2019, when he led the Washington Nationals to the World Series, picking up his first All-Star nod and his second Silver Slugger in the process.

    Through 52 games with the Angels in 2020, he hit .286/.418/.497 with nine home runs and 31 RBI.

    He's following that up with a .276/.348/.466 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI through 15 games in 2021.

    Jose Rojas will likely slot in on the hot corner while Rendon is out.

