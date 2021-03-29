NFL Free Agency 2021: The Best Potential Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney

0 of 5

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney, one of the better all-around defenders in the NFL, remains on the free-agent market and is again flirting with a potentially extended stay.

One year removed from not inking a prove-it deal with the Tennessee Titans until the first week of September, he's still available as the calendar nears April.

Pressure is king in the NFL, and that explains most of it. Clowney hasn't done enough from a pass-rushing standpoint to earn that massive edge-defender contract, and last year didn't help as injuries limited him to eight games in which he posted zero sacks. He has just 32 sacks over 83 career games since coming off the board first overall in 2014.

Still, Clowney is only 28 years old, and his last notably healthy season came in 2019 when he posted an 87.3 Pro Football Focus grade. He's still coveted for his skills, though last year might mean another short prove-it deal.

The best potential landing spots offer a mixture of scheme fit, cap space and an environment where a healthy Clowney could get back to producing the big numbers that would earn him a better contract next offseason.