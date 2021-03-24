    Report: WWE NXT to Move to Tuesday Nights After WrestleMania 37

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 24, 2021
    FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Paul
    Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

    WWE NXT reportedly will move to Tuesdays immediately following WrestleMania 37, which is set for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 in Tampa, Florida. 

    Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported the news, writing that "multiple sources" told him WWE's production schedule for April lists WWE NXT on Tuesdays following WrestleMania.

    Johnson explained what it means in regards to the competition, specifically AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays and Impact Wrestling's weekly show, which airs on Tuesdays:

    "Unless there are plans to run a replay the day after, the move effectively leaves AEW Dynamite alone on Wednesdays, so it will be interesting to track what the viewing patterns for each show will be once they separate.

    "This move would put Impact Wrestling opposite WWE NXT, so expect AXS TV to shift Impact programming to Thursdays so that series remains unopposed."

    The Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and WWE NXT started on October 2, 2019, when AEW officially debuted with Dynamite on TNT.

    AEW Dynamite has had an edge over WWE NXT in viewership, with the new promotion garnering anywhere from 14,000 to 234,000 more viewers each Wednesday from January 6, 2021, through March 3, 2021, according to Pro Wrestling Hub.

    Now WWE NXT could end up being on an island Tuesday if Impact does decide to shift to Thursdays. That would put professional wrestling on television every weekday with WWE's Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown slotting in at the beginning and end of each week.

