2021 NFL Free Agency: 1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

There has been no shortage of smoke surrounding the notion of the San Francisco 49ers trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal went so far as to say San Francisco might release the 29-year-old outright.

"Somebody told me this the other day that it's not out of the realm of possibility that the 49ers just release Garoppolo at some point with the $25 million he's on their books," he said on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast (h/t Kyle Posey of Niners Nation). "They say maybe we're going to do this or that in the draft. That is possible."

That wouldn't make any sense, and the same is true of trading Garoppolo.

The odds of San Francisco landing one of this year's top four rookies under center isn't great. Getting a top-five signal-caller is far from guaranteed. And even if it was able to, that youngster isn't going to have a better chance of getting the Niners back to the playoffs than the guy who led them to a berth in Super Bowl LIV.

Yes, Garoppolo has had injury problems, including 10 missed games in four of five seasons as a starter. But unless the Patriots come along with a Godfather offer, San Francisco's best bet is affording him one more shot to lead the team on a deep playoff run.