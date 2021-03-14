Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Patriots Trade for 49ers QB 'Just Makes Too Much Sense'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The New England Patriots already re-signed Cam Newton this offseason, but they could still be in the market for another quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly considered a possibility.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest buzz on SportsCenter surrounding a potential trade with the San Francisco 49ers:

"Jimmy Garoppolo is still out there. I've spoken to enough people around the league who said it just makes too much sense for them to at least try to reunite. I was told by a source that the 49ers have not been overly eager to trade Garoppolo yet. There hasn't been much traction there yet, but maybe the Patriots can change their mind."

Garoppolo remains under contract with the 49ers for another two seasons, but the team could save $23.6 million against the cap by trading the quarterback this offseason, per Spotrac.

The 29-year-old began his career in New England as a second-round pick in the 2014 draft but saw little action behind Tom Brady. He made just two starts and totaled 94 pass attempts across three seasons.

A trade to the 49ers allowed Garoppolo to showcase his ability, most notably in 2019 when he finished with 3,978 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He led San Francisco to a 13-3 record and a trip to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The problem has been his durability as an ankle injury held him to just six games in 2020. Only once has the quarterback made more than six starts in a season.

San Francisco could be looking at a fresh start at the position while the Patriots could seek an upgrade after finishing 30th in passing offense last season. Newton was a threat with his legs but only had eight passing touchdowns in 15 games.

Newton's latest deal could reach $14 million in 2021 but only includes $3.5 million guaranteed in base salary and signing bonus, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. New England could still add another quarterback who can compete for the starting job going into next year.