Snoop Dogg Wants to Bet Dana White $2 Million Jake Paul Wins Ben Askren Fight

Superstar rapper Snoop Dogg laid down a major challenge to UFC President Dana White on Friday regarding the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match.

According to TMZ Sports, Snoop responded to White's recent appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast during which White said he would bet $1 million that Askren will beat Paul.

Snoop said: "Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right? Going up against my guy Jake. You say you got a million? You're the CEO of UFC. You got more than a million. Put up two. Put up $2 million and we'll match it."

While Paul only has two professional boxing matches under his belt, Snoop was up close and personal for one of them.

Snoop was on commentary when Paul brutally knocked out former NBA guard Nate Robinson in the second round of their fight in November. Snoop clearly liked what he saw if he is willing to put $2 million on the line.

Askren has never had a pro boxing match, but he is a former MMA star who held both the Bellator and ONE welterweight titles. He also competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in wrestling.

After going 18-0 to start his MMA career, Askren joined UFC and had his first fight in 2019, a win over Robbie Lawler. He dropped his next two fights to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia, though, and then retired.

It is widely believed that Askren was chosen as Paul's opponent since he has the credibility of being a former UFC fighter but isn't considered a proficient striker.

Most of Askren's damage was done with his wrestling skills during his MMA career, and while he did win six fights by way of knockouts, most of them came after he wrestled an opponent to the mat.

Paul may have a legitimate chance to beat Askren given that his wrestling skills won't be a factor, and Snoop Dogg is perhaps the highest-profile fight fan to throw their support behind Paul.

If White does accept the terms of Snoop Dogg's bet, it will add even more intrigue to the April 17 bout.