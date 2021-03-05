Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Slams Tom Wilson for 'Predatory Hit' on Brandon Carlo

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy criticized Washington Capitols enforcer Tom Wilson after a high hit on Boston's Brandon Carlo resulted in the defenseman being transported to the hospital via ambulance.

"Predatory hit from a player who's done that before," Cassidy said after the 5-1 victory. "Completely unnecessary, dirty,"

Wilson was not penalized on the play, however that does not preclude the NHL from doling out punishment after the fact, especially given Wilson's history as a repeat offender.

