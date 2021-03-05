    Bruins' Bruce Cassidy Slams Tom Wilson for 'Predatory Hit' on Brandon Carlo

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 6, 2021

    Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy criticized Washington Capitols enforcer Tom Wilson after a high hit on Boston's Brandon Carlo resulted in the defenseman being transported to the hospital via ambulance. 

    "Predatory hit from a player who's done that before," Cassidy said after the 5-1 victory. "Completely unnecessary, dirty,"

    Wilson was not penalized on the play, however that does not preclude the NHL from doling out punishment after the fact, especially given Wilson's history as a repeat offender.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Mark Pavelich Dies at Age 63

      Member of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Olympic team and forward for the New York Rangers for five seasons has died

      Mark Pavelich Dies at Age 63
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Mark Pavelich Dies at Age 63

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Flames Fire HC Geoff Ward

      Calgary announces it's parting ways with its head coach after 11-11-2 start, with Darryl Sutter named replacement

      Flames Fire HC Geoff Ward
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Flames Fire HC Geoff Ward

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Gretzky’s Tribute to Father 💙

      Wayne Gretzky announces his dad died in heartfelt post: ‘He was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey’

      Gretzky’s Tribute to Father 💙
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Gretzky’s Tribute to Father 💙

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Crosby Activated from NHL's COVID-19 List Ahead of Game vs. Flyers

      Crosby Activated from NHL's COVID-19 List Ahead of Game vs. Flyers
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Crosby Activated from NHL's COVID-19 List Ahead of Game vs. Flyers

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report