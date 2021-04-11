    Brewers' Christian Yelich Exits vs. Cardinals with Back Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 11, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich left Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals early because of back soreness

    Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Yelich after he took his second at-bat of the game. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored before exiting. Milwaukee ended the second inning up 7-1 over the Cardinals.

    The 29-year-old, who is three years removed from the MVP nod he earned in his first season with the Brewers, has slashed .321/.457/.357 with one RBI through eight games for Milwaukee, which is 4-4. 

    Yelich struggled mightily in 2020. Through 58 games, he hit just .205/.356/.430 with 22 RBI and 12 home runs, a year after he led the National League in batting average and on-base percentage while topping MLB in in slugging percentage.

    Though he missed time with a fractured kneecap at the end of the 2019 season, the Thousand Oaks, California, native has proved largely durable throughout his career. He has never appeared in fewer than 126 games, a career low from 2015 when he dealt with various ailments, including back spasms and a knee bruise

    If he's out for a significant amount of time, expect Bradley Jr. to continue to hold it down in left field.  

