    Diddy's 'The Crew League' Celebrity Basketball Tourney Schedule and Prize Money

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Sean Combs accepts the 2020 Industry Icon award at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Combs will be among a star-studded guest list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
    Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

    Revolt, the television network owned by Diddy, announced on Wednesday the first season of The Crew League, a new competition that will see celebrities and their "crews" go head-to-head in a basketball tournament. 

    Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Russ, Lil MoseyLil Keed, G Herbo, The Kid LAROI and DDG have signed on with their "crews" for the series, which will debut Feb. 19 on Revolt. Buster Scher, Druski and 24kGoldn will provide commentary for the show.

    "The Crew League delivers Revolt's mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective—The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love while still giving back to causes that are important to them," Diddy said in a statement.

    Credit: Revolt

    The winning team will earn a grand prize of $100,000, half of which will be donated to a nonprofit or social-good initiative.

    Elie Maroun, co-founder and commissioner of The Crew League said

    "This show was created to showcase not only the celebrity talent involved but also the crews' around them. The celebrities' entourages' are integral to the success of the entire group. We had the idea to create this show after a few music industry friends decided to play a couple pick-up basketball games in L.A. After playing with PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd and their teams, I realized if we were to broadcast this, people would love it! That's when The Crew League was born."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The first season is set to have eight episodes. New episodes will debut Fridays on the Revolt YouTube channel before airing on the linear network Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. 

    The season finale will take place from March 5 to 7, coinciding with NBA All-Star events in Atlanta. 

    Related

      Will a Trade Fix the Struggling Celtics?

      Our writer spoke to Danny Ainge and rival execs about whether another piece could right the ship in Boston 📲

      Will a Trade Fix the Struggling Celtics?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Will a Trade Fix the Struggling Celtics?

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      'Atlanta's Not in Love with Him' 👀

      Will Hawks trade John Collins? Our insider details the latest on the relationship between Atlanta and the star forward 📲

      'Atlanta's Not in Love with Him' 👀
      Featured logo
      Featured

      'Atlanta's Not in Love with Him' 👀

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders

      @ZBuckley pairs the unlikely player with his ideal contender ahead of the trade deadline

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?

      After Jazz cruise to their 18th win in 19 games, our writer explains why Utah is the team to beat ➡️

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report