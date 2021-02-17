Diddy's 'The Crew League' Celebrity Basketball Tourney Schedule and Prize Money

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Revolt, the television network owned by Diddy, announced on Wednesday the first season of The Crew League, a new competition that will see celebrities and their "crews" go head-to-head in a basketball tournament.

Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Russ, Lil Mosey, Lil Keed, G Herbo, The Kid LAROI and DDG have signed on with their "crews" for the series, which will debut Feb. 19 on Revolt. Buster Scher, Druski and 24kGoldn will provide commentary for the show.

"The Crew League delivers Revolt's mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective—The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love while still giving back to causes that are important to them," Diddy said in a statement.

Credit: Revolt

The winning team will earn a grand prize of $100,000, half of which will be donated to a nonprofit or social-good initiative.

Elie Maroun, co-founder and commissioner of The Crew League said:

"This show was created to showcase not only the celebrity talent involved but also the crews' around them. The celebrities' entourages' are integral to the success of the entire group. We had the idea to create this show after a few music industry friends decided to play a couple pick-up basketball games in L.A. After playing with PARTYNEXTDOOR, The Weeknd and their teams, I realized if we were to broadcast this, people would love it! That's when The Crew League was born."

The first season is set to have eight episodes. New episodes will debut Fridays on the Revolt YouTube channel before airing on the linear network Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

The season finale will take place from March 5 to 7, coinciding with NBA All-Star events in Atlanta.

