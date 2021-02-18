NHL Power Rankings: Bruins Vault to the Top Spot as Maple Leafs Fall

1 of 6

Bruce Bennett/Associated Press

31. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 31st)

Maybe it's a renaissance. Maybe not. But the Ottawa Senators are at least putting a more respectable product on the ice each week. A 5-1 loss against the Jets in Winnipeg wasn't an ideal way to start, but Ottawa got a split there and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime while scoring six times. It's a start.

30. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 30th)

Two in Nashville with the Predators yielded a split for the Detroit Red Wings, who then returned home and followed up with an overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks before another date with the Hawks on Wednesday night. Vladislav Namestnikov has three goals in his six games since returning to center from a wing spot.

29. New York Rangers (Last Week: 25th)

You might have expected a lot of things from the New York Rangers heading into this season. Chances are a lack of teamwide offensive output was not one of those things. Two losses in two games this past week saw the Rangers score just twice while allowing six against the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

28. Nashville Predators (Last Week: 27th)

The Nashville Predators entered the week on a three-game skid and at least halted that with a one-goal win over the Red Wings before dropping a 4-2 decision to them two days later. The team remains among the league's most anemic in scoring, averaging 2.33 goals per game (29th among 31 teams).

27. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 29th)

The first three games of a four-game set with the Calgary Flames provided three standings points for the Vancouver Canucks, who exchanged 3-1 scores in the first two before an overtime loss Monday. The power play, which was fourth in the league in 2019-20, was just 20th this season through Monday's game.

26. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 26th)

The flip side of Nashville's inability to score is the San Jose Sharks' difficulty keeping pucks out of their net. San Jose gave up 11 in three games last week and finds itself tied for third-worst in the league with an average of 3.57 goals allowed per game. Martin Jones has an .873 save percentage in 10 starts.