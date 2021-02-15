Australian Open 2021 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The last time Rafael Nadal and Fabio Fognini battled in a Grand Slam, the Italian scored an upset over the all-time great.

However, that would not be the case Monday as the Spaniard won in straight sets to advance to his 13th Australian Open quarterfinal.

Nadal's win came on a day of competition that also featured a significant upset in the women's bracket.

Men's Scores

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev def. Mackenzie McDonald, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. No. 16 Fabio Fognini, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. No. 25 Casper Ruud, 6-2, 7-6(3), ret.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 5 Matteo Berrettini, w/o.

On Monday, there were no signs of the back injury that had caused Nadal discomfort in his third-round win over Cameron Norrie.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Spaniard was largely untroubled by his opponent on Monday, either, as he cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 6-2 win, which also marked his 43rd trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The win came on a day when competitive matches were not in the cards for the men's singles.

Daniil Medvedev needed just 89 minutes to defeat Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 and earn his passage to the last eight.

Meanwhile, Rublev was leading 6-2, 7-6(3) when his opponent, Casper Ruud, was forced to retire with an abdominal injury, while Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed to the quarterfinals after Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to a similar ailment.

Rublev's win was notable as it continued the Russian's run as the only player to make the quarterfinals of every tournament during the coronavirus pandemic, per Jose Morgado of Record.

Furthermore, the presence of Rublev, Medvedev and Aslan Karatsev in the next round marks the first time three Russians have competed in the quarterfinals of the same Grand Slam, per the official ATP Tour website.

Rublev and Medvedev will do battle in the next round, while Nadal and Tsitsipas go head-to-head as they look to cash their ticket to the semifinals.

Nadal remains one of the favorites to win the tournament, particularly with Novak Djokovic being hampered by an oblique muscle injury.

Women's Scores

Jessica Pegula def. No. 5 Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 22 Jennifer Brady def. No. 28 Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5

No. 25 Karolina Muchova def. No. 18 Elise Mertens, 7-6(5), 7-5

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Shelby Rogers, 6-3, 6-4

Unseeded American Jessica Pegula continued her shock run at the Australian Open Monday, when she upset world No. 5 Elina Svitolina in three sets.

The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, stunned the Ukrainian with her 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win, which set up a quarterfinal match with fellow American, Jennifer Brady.

Monday's match against Donna Vekic marked the first time the 2020 U.S. Open semifinalist had surrendered more than three games in a set during the tournament, but the 25-year-old still won in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Ashleigh Barty continued her steady march toward a home Grand Slam triumph with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers.

The No. 1 seed has yet to drop a set in this year's tournament, and she faces No. 25 seed Karolina Muchova, who defeated Elise Mertens 7-6(5), 7-5 in the fourth round.

Barty's side of the draw looks favorable to her progress, as Simona Halep, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are on the other side of the bracket.

However, the Australian cannot afford to take anything for granted given the form of Pegula and Brady in Melbourne this year.