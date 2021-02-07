NFL Draft 2021: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl GameFebruary 7, 2021
NFL Draft 2021: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been successful with their first-round NFL draft picks over the past few years.
The Super Bowl 55 participants selected Patrick Mahomes, Devin White, Vita Vea and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round in the past five years.
The NFL's other 30 teams will be looking to replicate that level of success with their selections in the 2021 NFL draft.
Starting with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the event, which gets underway April 29, is expected to have a run of offensive stars in the top 10.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are among the offensive difference-makers who should be selected early and may make a big-enough impact to propel their first NFL teams into the postseason in 2021.
2021 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. Miami (from Houston): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
4. Atlanta: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
5. Cincinnati: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6. Philadelphia: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
7. Detroit: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
8. Carolina: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
9. Denver: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10. Dallas: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
11. New York Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
12. San Francisco: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
14. Minnesota: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
15. New England: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
16. Arizona: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
17. Las Vegas: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
18. Miami: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
19. Washington: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
20. Chicago: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
21. Indianapolis: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
22. Tennessee: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State
23. New York Jets (from Seattle): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
24. Pittsburgh: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
26. Cleveland: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami
27. Baltimore: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
28. New Orleans: Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
29. Green Bay: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
30. Buffalo: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
31. Tampa Bay: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
32. Kansas City: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Smith is the perfect offensive weapon for the Miami Dolphins to acquire to help Tua Tagovailoa in his second season.
Smith caught 68 balls from Tagovailoa in the first of his two 1,000-yard seasons with Alabama. He increased his totals by 600 receiving yards and nine touchdowns from his junior to senior season.
Miami makes the most sense for the Heisman Trophy winner since the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets could both land quarterbacks in the top two and he has a prior connection with Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins have some decent pieces in place at the offensive skill positions, but they lack the dynamic go-to playmaker who could take them from fringe wild-card contender to playoff qualifier.
If Miami lands Smith at No. 3 and is aggressive in the free-agent wide receiver market, it could surround Tagovailoa with a much more explosive offense.
If that occurs, the Dolphins could make a run at the AFC East title, or at minimum, land one of the three wild-card berths in 2021.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Some teams may scoff at the prospect of taking a tight end in the top 10, but that is exactly what the Carolina Panthers should do at No. 8.
The Panthers have a strong one-two punch at wide receiver in Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore. If they add Kyle Pitts across the middle, they could improve their win total and push for a wild-card berth.
Before Smith grabbed hold of the Heisman race, Pitts made early waves with seven touchdowns in his first three SEC games. The junior tight end finished with 770 yards and 12 touchdowns off 43 catches. He had 649 yards from 54 catches as a sophomore.
If he continues to improve his yards-per-catch total in the NFL, Pitts could be one of the next great players at his position.
Carolina may be more inclined to land offensive stars in April since it chose to improve its defense during last year's draft ahead of Matt Rhule's first season in charge.
Additionally, Pitts' potential selection would help the Panthers avoid any massive deals in free agency while still bolstering the squad around quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.