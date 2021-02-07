NFL Draft 2021: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been successful with their first-round NFL draft picks over the past few years.

The Super Bowl 55 participants selected Patrick Mahomes, Devin White, Vita Vea and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round in the past five years.

The NFL's other 30 teams will be looking to replicate that level of success with their selections in the 2021 NFL draft.

Starting with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the event, which gets underway April 29, is expected to have a run of offensive stars in the top 10.

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are among the offensive difference-makers who should be selected early and may make a big-enough impact to propel their first NFL teams into the postseason in 2021.