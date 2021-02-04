NHL Power Rankings: Canadiens Take Over the Top Spot

1 of 6

31. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 30th)

Lest anyone forget, the Ottawa Senators were unbeaten at one point this season. Problem was, it was after the first game. They have since dropped eight in regulation and one in overtime. Good thing they have Tim Stutzle, who has three goals through his first seven games and seems destined to make a huge impact.

30. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 25th)

The fleeting optimism of the season's earliest stages has given way to ugly reality for the Detroit Red Wings, who have not won a game since an OT decision over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 19. A 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday was their 15th in a row on the Gulf Coast since 2011.

29. New York Rangers (Last Week: 21st)

The New York Rangers were expected to make headlines this term, but not for being the league's most disappointing team. But that's where they stand after an uneven start in which they have scored just 25 goals in nine games. Meanwhile, former first-round pick Tony DeAngelo is out the door after an altercation with teammate Alexandar Georgiev.

28. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 19th)

Consistent offense was expected to be a problem. And whaddaya know?! Consistent offense has been a problem. The Arizona Coyotes have scored only 23 goals in nine games overall and only six times in their past four games, including a pair of shutout losses. Thirteen of those 23 tallies have come from three players.

27. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 28th)

Got a problem with the way things are going for the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21? Don't blame John Gibson. The 27-year-old, a former second-round pick, has a 2.34 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and a pair of shutouts across 10 starts for Anaheim, which has scored just 19 goals in 11 games.

26. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 26th)

Running into the Colorado Avalanche hasn't been the best circumstance for the San Jose Sharks, who dropped consecutive decisions by a combined score of 10-3. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Sharks and forced them to play home games in Arizona, but they will return to SAP Center on Feb. 13.