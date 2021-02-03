The Blockbuster NFL Trades We Want to See This Offseason

0 of 6

Wild as it sounds, the Los Angeles Rams' acquisition of Matthew Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff and multiple first-round picks could be a warm-up for blockbuster trades to come this NFL offseason.

Many teams need better quarterback play, and big names like Deshaun Watson may be up for grabs, creating a heightened sense of urgency.

Add the usual suspects of trade speculation and a handful of others, and there are plenty of hypothetical blockbusters to dream up.

Based on rumors or salary-cap and team needs, here are the blockbusters we want to see this offseason.