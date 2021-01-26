    Packers' Mark Murphy Says Aaron Rodgers Will Return in 2021: 'We're Not Idiots'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy has shut down speculation that the team will trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

    "We're not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back. He's our leader," Murphy told The 5th Quarter on WNFL (h/t WNFL's Mark Daniels).

    The quarterback is under contract for three more seasons, but his comments after Sunday's loss in the NFC Championship Game raised doubts about his status with Green Bay.

    "A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included," he told reporters.

    ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Rodgers isn't on the trade market but could fetch at least a first-round draft pick as well as a second- or third-rounder in a deal.

    The Packers prepared for a future beyond Rodgers by drafting Jordan Love in the first round last year. A trade could allow the team to start fresh with the new quarterback and use the picks to build around him.

    However, Rodgers is far from finished despite being 37 years old.

    He made the All-Pro first team this season and is the favorite to win the league's MVP award, which would be the third of his career. He led the NFL in passing touchdowns (48), completion percentage (70.7) and passer rating (121.5) while only throwing five interceptions.

    Green Bay also had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL and reached the NFC Championship Game for a second straight year.

    With slight improvements in 2021, this team could be a top contender for the Super Bowl.

    Murphy seemingly wants to give Rodgers another chance at a title by keeping him around.

