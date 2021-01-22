    Hornets' Gordon Hayward Reveals He Had Surgery on Foot Injury in October

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward passes against the New York Knicks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Charlotte won 109-88. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Not long before the start of NBA free agency, Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his left foot. 

    Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Hayward had an elective and previously unknown procedure in early October "to alleviate persistent nerve pain in his left foot."

    Hayward described the surgery as "pretty minor."

    Hayward missed most of the Boston Celtics' playoff run last season because of a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury in a 109-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in August. 

    After sitting out four weeks, Hayward returned for the final four games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat

    When the season ended, Hayward declined his player option in his Celtics contract to become a free agent. The 30-year-old was coming off his best season with the team, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 2019-20. 

    The Charlotte Hornets swooped in to acquire Hayward for four years and $120 million in a sign-and-trade deal. There was widespread criticism of the deal, but the early returns have been positive for the organization. 

    Hayward leads the Hornets in scoring (a career-high 22.2 points per game) and is shooting a career-best 40.9 percent from three-point range. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Despite a 6-8 record, the Hornets are in the middle of a crowded race for the top spot in the Southeast Division. They enter Friday one game behind the division-leading Atlanta Hawks

    Related

      AD: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'

      Lakers star likes his aggressiveness but admits 'I'm not making shots. I'm not making free throws'

      AD: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Kuminga lock as top-five pick? @Jonwass shares latest scoops on the stacked 2021 draft class 📲

      New NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      New NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Preview: Hornets Host Bulls Following 6-Day Layoff

      Preview: Hornets Host Bulls Following 6-Day Layoff
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Preview: Hornets Host Bulls Following 6-Day Layoff

      At The Hive
      via At The Hive

      Hayward Compares LaMelo to Russ and Luka

      Hayward Compares LaMelo to Russ and Luka
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hayward Compares LaMelo to Russ and Luka

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report