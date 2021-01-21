Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Woody Johnson will return to the New York Jets as the organization's chairman, according to Kim Jones of NFL Network, after serving as the United States ambassador to Great Britain for the Donald Trump administration.

Since 2017, when Woody Johnson was appointed as an ambassador, his brother Christopher Johnson served as chairman and CEO. Christopher Johnson will now serve as vice chairman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

