    Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. A report released Wednesday, Aug. 12, by the State Department’s internal watchdog confirms reports that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was accused of making “insensitive” and “inappropriate” remarks to staff as U.S. ambassador to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
    Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

    Woody Johnson will return to the New York Jets as the organization's chairman, according to Kim Jones of NFL Network, after serving as the United States ambassador to Great Britain for the Donald Trump administration.

    Since 2017, when Woody Johnson was appointed as an ambassador, his brother Christopher Johnson served as chairman and CEO. Christopher Johnson will now serve as vice chairman. 

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador

      Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Woody Johnson Returning as Jets Chairman After Serving as US Ambassador

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Vikings will now seek their sixth OC in six years as Kubiak steps down

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      12 takeaways from Robert Saleh's introductory press conference with the Jets

      12 takeaways from Robert Saleh's introductory press conference with the Jets
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      12 takeaways from Robert Saleh's introductory press conference with the Jets

      Tyler Calvaruso
      via Jets Wire