NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

For the second time in as many years, the Green Bay Packers will be playing for a conference championship next weekend. For the first time since 1994, the Buffalo Bills will be there, too.

Saturday's NFL Divisional Round kicked off with the Packers storming their way to the NFC title game with a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It's the Packers' fifth time playing for a Super Bowl appearance since Aaron Rodgers took over as starting quarterback.

On Saturday, he looked as unstoppable as ever. The Bills weren't far behind.

With a convincing win over the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo exorcised nearly 30 years of playoff demons. The Bills will look to earn a Super Bowl berth for the first time since losing four straight title games from 1991-94.

Here's how all the action played out in the first half of Divisional Weekend.

Saturday Divisional Round Results

No. 1 Green Bay Packers def. No. 6 Los Angeles Rams, 32-18

No. 2 Buffalo Bills def. No. 5 Baltimore Ravens, 17-3

Sunday Divisional Round Schedule

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 6 Cleveland Browns: 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 2 New Orleans Saints vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers 32, Los Angeles Rams 18

The Los Angeles Rams were on the wrong end of the Aaron Rodgers Experience on Saturday as the Green Bay quarterback completely carved up what had been one of the top defenses in the NFL up to that point.

Rodgers finished with 296 yards, three total touchdowns and multiple highlight-reel plays that made the Rams look soft. Los Angeles didn't even force a Green Bay punt until its sixth drive of the game, which came late in the second quarter with the Packers up 25-10.

First, Rodgers found Davante Adams for a one-yard touchdown after his top wideout shook off cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Then, Rodgers danced his way around the defense for a one-yard run into the end zone.

Finally, he uncorked a 58-yard bomb to Allen Lazard midway through the fourth.

The Rams could hardly keep up.

L.A. quarterback Jared Goff finished with 174 yards and one touchdown, while tailback Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a score on 18 carries.

If there was any doubt who the top team in the NFC was heading into the Divisional Round, Rodgers and Green Bay completely erased it.

Now they'll await the winner of Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see who they'll face next week in the NFC Championship Game.

Buffalo Bills 17, Baltimore Ravens 3

A game that featured a combined three missed field goals in the first half also had one of the best touchdowns of the day when Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson jumped in front of Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone to pick off quarterback Lamar Jackson and run it back 101 yards for the score.

That could've been rock-bottom in an utterly lackluster performance for the Ravens, but that moment came only minutes later.

As Jackson tried to recover a fumbled snap from bouncing into his own end zone, the quarterback hit his head on the turf and was forced out of the game due to a concussion. Tyler Huntley came on in relief, but there was little time to salvage the loss.

Up until that point, the two AFC contenders appeared evenly matched, as neither could get their offense moving consistently with the wind wrecking havoc in Bills Stadium. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen passed for 206 yards and one score, while the Ravens QBs combined for 190 yards through the air.

The Bills have yet to play up to their full potential this postseason and have still won their first two outings rather convincingly. That could be trouble in the AFC Championship Game regardless if they're matched up against the Cleveland Browns or Kansas City Chiefs.

Championship Weekend Schedule

No. 1 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers OR No. 2 New Orleans Saints: TBD

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 6 Cleveland Browns OR No. 2 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs: TBD