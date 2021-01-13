NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential James Harden Trade, Gordon Hayward and More

2 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New York Knicks had the flexibility to make a splash signing this offseason. And if new skipper Tom Thibodeau had his way, they would have.

The head coach was hot on the trail of Gordon Hayward and admitted he was "high on our board." But the 'Bockers brass didn't share that opinion and instead "disengaged and spread the word that the price was too high," Stefan Bondy reported for the New York Daily News.

It's quite possible both sides were right.

On one hand, Hayward looks phenomenal in his first season with the Charlotte Hornets. He's even more productive now than when he cracked the uber-exclusive Western Conference's All-Star roster in 2017, averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists while posting a pristine 50.3/40.4/93.2 shooting slash.

On the other, he'll be 31 in March and has a major injury in his not-so-distant past.

For a Knicks team with no path to championship contention in the near future, it could've been awfully hard to justify coughing up the coin needed to get Hayward, who inked a four-year, $120 million pact with the Hornets in November.