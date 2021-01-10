    LeBron James Congratulates LaMelo Ball on Instagram After Historic Triple-Double

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

    A record-breaking performance from LaMelo Ball on Saturday has gotten a lot of attention, including from LeBron James.

    Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, a feat which LeBron praised on Instagram:

    James previously held the record when he recorded his first triple-double at 20 years, 20 days, but several players have passed him in recent years, including Lonzo Ball, LaMelo's older brother. LaMelo then set a new standard when he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at 19 years, 140 days.

    "I live my life and I know what I'm capable of, so stuff like this doesn't move me like that," the Charlotte Hornets guard said after the game. "I know that's supposed to happen."

    Ball is just 10 games into his NBA career but is already raising expectations after being taken No. 3 overall in the 2020 draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest to Record Triple-Double

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bradley Beal Out vs. Miami

      Wizards star out due to health and safety protocols after contact tracing exposure to Jayson Tatum

      Bradley Beal Out vs. Miami
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bradley Beal Out vs. Miami

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Jayson Tatum Entering Quarantine

      Celtics star expected to miss 10-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols

      Report: Jayson Tatum Entering Quarantine
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Jayson Tatum Entering Quarantine

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report