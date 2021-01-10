LeBron James Congratulates LaMelo Ball on Instagram After Historic Triple-Double

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

A record-breaking performance from LaMelo Ball on Saturday has gotten a lot of attention, including from LeBron James.

Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, a feat which LeBron praised on Instagram:

James previously held the record when he recorded his first triple-double at 20 years, 20 days, but several players have passed him in recent years, including Lonzo Ball, LaMelo's older brother. LaMelo then set a new standard when he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks at 19 years, 140 days.

"I live my life and I know what I'm capable of, so stuff like this doesn't move me like that," the Charlotte Hornets guard said after the game. "I know that's supposed to happen."

Ball is just 10 games into his NBA career but is already raising expectations after being taken No. 3 overall in the 2020 draft.