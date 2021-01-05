    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Says He Nearly Went Broke Spending His Rookie Paychecks

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    While some NFL rookies tend to save money from their first contract and live off endorsement deals, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce apparently wanted to live it up when he first entered the league.

    Appearing on Shannon Sharpe's YouTube series Club Shay Shay, Kelce said he almost went broke as a rookie because of how quickly he was spending his paychecks (starts at 53:25 mark):

    In Kelce's defense, he was only 23 years old when the Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Very few people at that age who are making at least six-figures per year are going to make practical decisions. 

    Kelce said he used some of the money to purchase a Rolex and upgrade his shoe collection: "I'm a big sneaker fan and the Marty McFlysthe Back to the Futurethe Nike Air Mags were the first purchase of kicks that I got."

    Fortunately for Kelce, he was able to avoid digging himself a huge financial hole in 2013. He also provided some advice to young players getting big paychecks, "Save it. Find a financial advisor that you trust, that's gonna do right with your money."

    Now, the 31-year-old is putting up record-setting numbers for the Chiefs after signing a four-year, $57 million contract extension in August.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      @SOBO55 looks at the possible ripple effects of Pederson's decision and thinks he may have lost his locker room for good ➡️

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Carson Wentz is ‘hopeful’ time in Philly won’t ‘end in divorce’ despite ESPN reports he wants out (AP)

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Playoff Schedule Scenarios and Bracket-Busters

      Potential Playoff Schedule Scenarios and Bracket-Busters
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Playoff Schedule Scenarios and Bracket-Busters

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Miles Sanders Sounds Off

      Eagles RB says ‘nobody liked the decision’ to bench Hurts: ‘All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused’

      Miles Sanders Sounds Off
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miles Sanders Sounds Off

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report