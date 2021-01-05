Chiefs' Travis Kelce Says He Nearly Went Broke Spending His Rookie Paychecks

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While some NFL rookies tend to save money from their first contract and live off endorsement deals, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce apparently wanted to live it up when he first entered the league.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe's YouTube series Club Shay Shay, Kelce said he almost went broke as a rookie because of how quickly he was spending his paychecks (starts at 53:25 mark):



In Kelce's defense, he was only 23 years old when the Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Very few people at that age who are making at least six-figures per year are going to make practical decisions.

Kelce said he used some of the money to purchase a Rolex and upgrade his shoe collection: "I'm a big sneaker fan and the Marty McFlys—the Back to the Future—the Nike Air Mags were the first purchase of kicks that I got."

Fortunately for Kelce, he was able to avoid digging himself a huge financial hole in 2013. He also provided some advice to young players getting big paychecks, "Save it. Find a financial advisor that you trust, that's gonna do right with your money."

Now, the 31-year-old is putting up record-setting numbers for the Chiefs after signing a four-year, $57 million contract extension in August.